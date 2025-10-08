Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,456 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.66 and a one year high of $48.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

