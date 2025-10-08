Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $102.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

