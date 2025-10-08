Sachetta LLC Purchases 575 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Sachetta LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 459.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

