Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,476,000 after acquiring an additional 540,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after acquiring an additional 422,071 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,281 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,043,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $90.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.57. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

