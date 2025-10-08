Friedenthal Financial Invests $36,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

