Colony Family Offices LLC Has $83,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $209.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.