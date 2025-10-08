Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.0%

MLPX stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.