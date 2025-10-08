Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 31.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE DUK opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.69. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

