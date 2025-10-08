TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $73.23.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

