TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 317 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $293.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

