Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 436 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.13.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

