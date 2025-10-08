Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06. The company has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

