Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $120.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

