Sachetta LLC Sells 661 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Sachetta LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

