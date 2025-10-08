Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,540 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,540 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,406,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,654,000 after acquiring an additional 586,717 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,663,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,984,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,053,000 after acquiring an additional 517,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,575,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 259,458 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,074,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after purchasing an additional 109,549 shares during the period.

Shares of CGMU opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

