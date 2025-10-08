Friedenthal Financial Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,579,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,852 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

