Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Position in Wabtec $WAB

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,483 shares of company stock valued at $853,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Wabtec in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Wabtec Trading Down 1.8%

WAB opened at $197.66 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $216.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

