Friedenthal Financial Acquires Shares of 48,658 Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $685,604.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,622.39. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

