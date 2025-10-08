BankPlus Trust Department Purchases 210 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.3% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 316.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 25 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:GWW opened at $959.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $984.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,089.71.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

