Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 764 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,477,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $127.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

