2,060 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,060 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after acquiring an additional 499,362 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,033,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,005 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after acquiring an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 854,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,361,000 after acquiring an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $172.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

