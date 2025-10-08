JSF Financial LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $124.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

