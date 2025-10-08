Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665,064 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $734,619,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,098,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,608,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,546,000 after acquiring an additional 221,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,190,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after acquiring an additional 403,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

