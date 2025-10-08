Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $7.03 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.0250.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut Vimeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vimeo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 0.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 673,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 1,547.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 57.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 2.21.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 3.17%.The firm had revenue of $104.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Vimeo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

