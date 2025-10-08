BankPlus Trust Department Buys 252 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

BankPlus Trust Department raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 350.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $673.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.45. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $685.82. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.