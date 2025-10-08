Unum Group $UNM Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

