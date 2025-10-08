Broderick Brian C Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $169.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

