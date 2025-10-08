Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Stock Holdings Raised by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 73,906 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 594,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

