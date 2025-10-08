OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,586 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 166,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

