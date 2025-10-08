Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Boosted by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 155.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

