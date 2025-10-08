Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $209.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.