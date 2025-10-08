WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $367.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $369.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

