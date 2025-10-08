BankPlus Trust Department Sells 1,030 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BankPlus Trust Department cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.85 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

