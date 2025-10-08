iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,872,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,969.1% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 416,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.