NBT Bank N A NY Sells 3,574 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $72.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.