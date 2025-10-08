AWM Capital LLC Has $492,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $188.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $455.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $189.92.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.88.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

