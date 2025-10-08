Arcataur Capital Management LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $248.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.89 and its 200 day moving average is $215.51. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

