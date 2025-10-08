Opulen Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Opulen Financial Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

