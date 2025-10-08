JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE is TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

