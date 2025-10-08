DMC Group LLC Sells 4,223 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

DMC Group LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,714,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

