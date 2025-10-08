Puzo Michael J Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Puzo Michael J lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PEP stock opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

