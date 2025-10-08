Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 17.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,166.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,184.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,031.25.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.28, for a total value of $16,641,167.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 263,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,002,472.28. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.