RMG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.83.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BX opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.