Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Sells 194 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.35.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

