Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,923.46. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9%

BSX stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

