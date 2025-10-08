Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Shares of PM stock opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.67. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

