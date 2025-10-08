Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $432,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 379,645 shares of company stock worth $78,263,666 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 0.4%

VST opened at $199.65 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

