Grimes & Company Inc. Has $8.66 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 272,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 40,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $486.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $124.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

