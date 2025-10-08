DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 8,494 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of APH opened at $124.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $126.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

