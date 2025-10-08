WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys 1,189 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5%

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

